Real Madrid will be in the quarterfinals of the Euroleague without anything going wrong. Pablo Laso’s team is very close to advancing to the next round after beating Olympiacos at the WiZink Center. It depends on himself: with a victory in Istanbul against Fenerbahçe, he passes. It will also happen if he loses and Zenit does not win their two games. If you get your ticket, you will have to know in what position you will finish and who will be your rival in the run-up to the Final Four, which will be played in Cologne (Germany) from May 28 to 30.

White’s options are multiple: he can finish 5th, 6th or 8th depending on his result in Istanbul and that of third parties. But before thinking of others, he must, first, win at Ulker Sports against a Fenerbahçe who will arrive with the important low of Jan Vesely and the doubt of Nando de Colo.

The Czech power forward (30 years old and 2.13 meters) has an injury to the external lateral ligament of the left ankle suffered during the game against Barcelona on the last day of the Euroleague. While the French guard (33 years and 1.96 meters) presents a trauma to the knee. His participation is unknown: according to Fenerbahçe, he will be re-evaluated before the match against Madrid.

Fenerbahçe’s options

The confrontation is also important for Igor Kokoskov’s team. Fifth in the standings and tied at 20 victories with Armani Milan, his triumph and an Italian stumble against Anadolu Efes, which is played to be second or third, It could give him the fourth place in the table and, with it, the court factor for the quarters.

It would be a magnificent prize for a club that has gone to more in the maximum continental competition. Fener started very badly, on matchday 15 they were penultimate with a 5-10 balance. Since then, it has only grown: it has won 15 of its last 18 meetings.. He went on to link 10 consecutive wins.