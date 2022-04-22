Jan Vertonghen has revived the discussion about pure playtime. The Belgian international complained last night about the many time wasting and the schwalbes in contemporary football.

“We urgently need to introduce effective playing time,” the former Ajax player wrote and he also tagged the official account of the world football association FIFA in his message. ,,The teams that abuse schwalbes and time wasting ensure that it is no longer pleasant for the fans. They want to see football, not theatre.”

The current Benfica player also proposed concrete measures. ,,Two times 30 minutes of pure playing time and a visible stopwatch”, sees the 34-year-old defender as the ideal solution. “And red cards for flashy dives please.”

Vertonghen’s tweets didn’t come out of the blue. He sent them during the semifinals of the Portuguese cup tournament between FC Porto and Sporting Lisbon. Vertonghen and Benfica have already been eliminated in the cup tournament. In the eighth final, FC Porto lost to Sporting 1-0 last night.