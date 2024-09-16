The former German cyclist Jan Ullrich, winner of the 1997 Tour de France and the Vuelta a España Two years later, he spoke about the banned substances he had used during his career and about systematic doping.

According to the criteria of

He is already 50 years old, he was related to the Operation Port led by the Spanish doctor, Eufemiano Fuentesand in a documentary in his country he talked about tofo, he confessed.

The truth

“I am glad I left it, I can now continue my work more easily. There was a lot of speculation about it. I had to change something in my life, so I decided to talk about it. It was good for me, the burden became lighter and now I can move on,” said Ullrich.

She added: “The documentary was a kind of therapy for me. Now I can talk about it with my children.”

The former runner admitted that sponsors knew what he did to improve his performance, but warned him not to talk about it.

“People have to understand that doping was systemic. Sponsors knew everything. I wouldn’t call it silence, but they paid me well. It was a mutual agreement not to talk about it,” he said.

“Cyclists were seen only as winning machines,” as well as Bjarne Riis saying, “Did we do everything we could do to win? I don’t think so, but we did what was necessary at the time.”

Sports