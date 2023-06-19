Ecuador premieres in this electoral campaign a recipe that has already worked before in other countries: that of outsider, that politician who does not define himself as being on the left, nor the center, nor the right and who is guided only by instinct in the middle of the political jungle. Jan Topic, a 40-year-old businessman from Guayaquil, embodies that role with the intention of winning early elections in August to govern Ecuador for the remainder of the current term, until 2025, after President Guillermo Lasso dissolved Parliament and called the urns. The candidate says that he responds to a “completely apolitical decision scheme” and is open to working with any person or political group that wants to join his government plan, where the main axis will be security in the style of the authoritarian Nayib Bukele in The Savior. “I am not against a Rafael Correa, I am not in favor of a Jaime Nebot [exalcalde de Guayaquil]I’m not against a [movimiento] Pachakutik”, he assures.

Three movements responded to his call with which he registered his candidacy. The first is one of the oldest political parties, Social Cristiano (PSC), right-wing conservative; the second is the Centro Democrático, which until the last elections supported the candidates of Rafael Correa, and the last is Sociedad Patriotica, of the former president and soldier Lucio Gutiérrez, who led a coup in 2000 and in 2005, while he was president, and left power in the midst of a new social and political upheaval. Topic has dubbed this cocktail of movements that support him “Ecuador Without Fear,” his presidential slogan.

Although his candidacy is not yet firm, nor has the electoral campaign officially started, he has already begun touring the country in boots, pants and a camouflage jacket, in a helicopter and with a musical background of top gun. Topic touches the most sensitive fiber for Ecuadorians right now, the insecurity that hits absolutely everyone. And he relies on his resume, his million-dollar technology and security company and that he was a soldier in the French Foreign Legion, where he served as a sniper and paratrooper in combat in Ukraine, Syria and Africa. Topic rejects the politicians who govern as corrupt, ignorant or because “they lack pants.” He, he maintains, will use a strong hand against crime because he is that rude guy who takes pictures with a weapon and until recently used that profile image of him on social networks.

Jan Topic, in an image from her social networks. RR SS

His security proposal is based on border control, prisons, empowering the public force and a project to keep children and adolescents in schools to prevent their recruitment by criminal gangs and provide them with food. For him, the axis of security is in the control of the territory, as he assures that Bukele has done, about whom has expressed his admiration and affinity. “He has a coherent plan, with a clarity of concepts,” says Topic about the president of El Salvador, who has a popularity of close to 90% in his country despite the fact that the excesses of his strategy and his authoritarian drift threaten the human rights.

The Bukele method, in his so-called “war against gangs”, already tortures dozens of people, members of criminal organizations and innocent people, who were arrested by mistake and who remained locked up for months before a court declared their innocence. according to recent research carried out by Cristosal, an organization in defense of the human rights of civil society in El Salvador. Asked about the subject, Topic says that he is not aware of it: “It may be true, but I am not aware of it. What I do know is that since Bukele came to power, it has gone from 36 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants to zero. And he adds: “He did not give up, he faced the mafias, he faced all the political parties, the Congress, he went and did it, without giving up.”

You also have disagreements with him. Like having transferred 6,000 prisoners at once and that tattoos are a reason why Salvadorans can be accused of being part of a criminal gang. Even he, she says, would be the first to go to jail for having tattoos, but all this seems minor to her: “What is the most basic human right than life? Enter Nayib Bukele and there are 36 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, four years later, there are zero. So the most basic right, which is to life, is being respected because the homicides have stopped.” When asked about those who have been unjustly imprisoned, he answers: “But they are alive, aren’t they?” He says he does not have any information about some dead prisoners that have been documented, such as the 153 who died under government protection, detained in the context of the state of emergency that El Salvador has had for a year. He is also unaware of the methods of death by suffocation, electric shocks, lack of medical attention, and forced disappearances that he has documented in Cristosal detail. Jan Topic, in a flyover of the Litoral Penitentiary, the most dangerous in Ecuador, has issued his warning to the prisoners: “The party is over.”

