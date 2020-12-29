Jan Shatabdi trains will soon be started from Delhi to Kotdwar and Tanakpur cities of Uttarakhand. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has given this information through a letter to BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni.In the letter, Goyal told Baluni that the decision to run both trains has been taken at his request. Goyal said that the time table of running of these two trains will soon be issued by the Ministry of Railways, about which they will be told.

Baluni thanked Goyal

Goyal said that the people of Uttarakhand will get good connectivity with the running of these trains. Baluni thanked Goyal and said that he has shown generosity in the expansion and upgrading of Uttarakhand’s rail services.

Big relief to the employed people

Baluni said that the operation of both the trains will bring great relief to the citizens, students, patients and employed people. He said that the Modi government is committed to the convenience and service of the common man.