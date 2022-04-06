The condition of singer and Mezza columnist Jan Rot (64), who suffers from metastatic colon cancer, is deteriorating much faster than expected. He doesn’t have months, but probably weeks to live. That is why he is canceling all performances, including the big birthday performance that would take place at the end of this month. “It was a beautiful life.”

“Dear friends,” the artist begins on Facebook. ‘After a new scan, it hit me like a sledgehammer that I don’t have – as expected – a few months, but rather a few weeks to live.’

The singer is currently touring the country with his performance OK Boomer and was to throw a big ‘farewell party’ at the end of this month in the Nieuwe Luxor theater in Rotterdam, with guests such as Richard Groenendijk and Trijntje Oosterhuis. It’s not all going through.



Quote

I hope to make it a special time with my family

I wish you all the love and strength with this sad news. I hope to make it a special time with my family,” he refers to his wife Daan and their four children.

Thank you everyone for all the warmth, support and applause over the past decades. I haven’t left here yet, but let me tell you: it was a wonderful life.’

To let his fans enjoy a bit of ‘a great evening that will not happen’, he shares the list of songs he would play on April 24: Read on under the post





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Standing ovation

Jan Rot, who translated the lyrics of musicals like Hello, Dolly! and Jersey Boys, was told last summer that he is terminally ill. In mezzathe magazine of this site and newspaper, he writes about his life every week.

In his most recent column, he looks back on a special evening in the Ziggo Dome. The singer performed at Matthijs continues in concert and received a standing ovation from 15,000 visitors.

‘Backstage tears are running down his cheeks’, Rot writes about the concert. “Yeah, you’re going to die, but they can’t take this moment away from us all.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Join the conversation You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do this because we want to have a conversation with people who stand for what they say, and who also put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: