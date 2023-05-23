fFor the “new type of Freikorps fighter, it is completely irrelevant from which social camp he came,” Ernst von Salomon wrote in 1936. At that time, the paramilitary organizations whose violent interventions had shaped the early years of the Weimar Republic had only just become history. Salomon processed his experiences as a free corps fighter in Germany, in the Baltic States, in Upper Silesia and as a helper in the assassination of Walther Rathenau in several books – most successfully in his autobiographical bestselling novel “The Questionnaire” from 1951.

Historical scholars have long shared his lack of interest in taking a closer socio-historical look at the personnel of the combat units. When the social composition of paramilitary units is discussed at all, sweeping statements based less on evidence-based research and more on preconceived notions dominate. After that, the Freikorps appeared primarily as a gathering place for retired World War II officers, middle-class companies threatened by social decline and militaristic students who wanted to compensate for the front-line experience they had missed because of their youth.

The working class, on the other hand, is considered the natural antagonist of the Freikorps. At first glance, this is plausible: Within the borders of the Reich, the Freikorps were primarily used by the Social Democratic government to combat rebellious workers – mostly from the radical left spectrum. Based on this, many historians assume that the great majority of workers who were neither communists nor involved in such disputes also rejected the Freikorps.

Temporary volunteers under the command of local Reichswehr offices

In his book, Jan-Philipp Pomplun carries out a long-overdue review of these assessments and breaks new ground: he uses the regular roles – lists of members with information on age, education, profession and other characteristics – of eleven volunteer corps from Bavaria, Baden and Württemberg as his sources , which were used at all important locations. Almost 20,000 men were organized here, which is estimated to be almost a tenth of all Freikorps members. Pomplun’s immediate database is a representative sample taken from this material, with information on nearly 3,200 fighters. North and central German Freikorps had to be left out because there was no quantitatively comparable information about them.



Jan-Philipp Pomplun: “German Free Corps”. Social history and continuities of (para)military violence between World War II, revolution and National Socialism.

The author has good reasons to reject the possible objection that a sociological bias could accompany the geographical one: Because the areas considered include very different types of regions, both agricultural and industrial, they are sufficiently representative from a social and economic point of view the entire empire.







Pomplun’s results paint a new picture of the social profile of the Freikorps: in them, neither officers nor cadets nor members of the declassed middle class played a prominent role in terms of numbers. The same goes for the students. Those who wanted to engage in paramilitary activities mainly did so as temporary volunteers under the command of local Reichswehr offices. Unlike in the Freikorps, they could elect their leaders there and also continue to study because they only served periodically.