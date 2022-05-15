Evert and Corry Toxopeus have one son who has been missing for 18 years. Not a day goes by without thoughts of their boy. ,,In the first few years, the question was never out of our minds: what would have happened to our Jan-Jaap? We were distraught, we talked to psychics. Then hope was rekindled. Not knowing what happened is maddening.”

