Danish architect and urban planner Jan Gehl. Gehl / Ashley Bristowe / Gehl

Danish architect Jan Gehl, father of urban planning on an urban scale, defended this Thursday in Valencia in a videoconference how most advanced cities are promoting their citizens to walk and use bicycles in their urban journeys. “It is the most intelligent, good for health and does not pollute. Walking should be considered a human right ”, emphasizes this well-known urban planner, who has worked miracles in big cities like New York, taking cars out of Time Square, or pedestrianizing downtown Moscow or Melbourne. At 84, he is retired and dedicates his time to writing and organizing exhibitions about his work. He has 98 books published in 42 languages, most of them written in the last decade, and his passion is to explain how urban planning can improve people’s lives.

The coronavirus pandemic has taught the planet many lessons and introduced important changes in cities. “We have seen several studies that confirm that citizens have turned over during the pandemic in parks, gardens and natural areas; They have also become accustomed to walking more, cycling and getting away from crowded streets. Cities have always been the scene of catastrophes, be they earthquakes, fires, wars or epidemics, but after a few years everything returns to normal because the homo sapiens, which has a long history, wants to live in the city because it is a very social animal ”, says Jan Gehl, who has been invited by the Valencia College of Architects and the vice mayor of the city Sandra Gómez, to a conference on the occasion of the annual urban planning week.

The architect maintains that to move around metropolitan areas it is not necessary to drive a private car. Berlin, for example, has developed good cycling equipment and 49% of people move by bike, as well as by bus and subway. The municipality has been making it increasingly difficult for cars to access so that drivers have to think twice before driving to the center. Gehl, who lives in Copenhagen, is clear: “I have a car and I never take it to go around the city, I use the bus, walk or cycle. If I go out of the city, into the country, that’s when I drive ”.

For Gehl, the 15-minute city model [con servicios descentralizados por barrios], of which the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has made flag, is a very good idea. “Before all cities in the world were 15 minutes, until the car arrived. Then the cities exploded and spread. Venice is a perfect example of the 15-minute city, ”he points out, insisting that it is a suitable model because there are more and more older citizens and they can benefit from this closeness just like everyone else.

Convinced that good urban design requires paying close attention to the people, not the buildings, Gehl says that the then mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, became convinced of the pedestrianization of part of Time Square, in the area of ​​Broadway Street. , with data in hand. Most municipalities have lots of information about road traffic, but not about how people move. “They discovered, after analyzing the data in Time Square, that cars monopolized 90% of the space when only 10% of the people were driving. It was called a plaza, but it wasn’t, it was permanently congested with traffic. The mayor asked that it be analyzed if Broadway was needed for traffic and they realized that it was not necessary, so they closed it and created a very valuable public space “, adds Gehl, whose maxim in his interventions is” trust in God but bring me the data ”. Of all the cities where he developed projects, only Boris Johnson’s London has resisted him, when the now prime minister was mayor of the capital.

Broadway, before and after the pedestrianization devised by Danish urban planner Jan Gehl. DOT NEW YORK

He does not know about the Madrid Central project but assures that there are three important things to take into account: everywhere the traffic in the big cities decreases and what grows is public transport and bikes. Pedaling, Gehl adds, is also highly recommended by doctors, who complain that we drive too much and of a new disease that is the sitting syndrome. Health experts suggest that we transform cities so that people walk or pedal for at least an hour a day and thus we will live seven more years and be healthier when we grow up. “Using the muscles to move around the city is an economic advantage,” he emphasizes, because it fights sedentary lifestyle and saves on doctors and hospitals. “There are many countries, many cities, which suggest that urban planning be organized around this new way of life,” he concludes.

Gehl believes that it is not necessary to shield projects such as Madrid Central by law to prevent them from being removed and put in function of political ups and downs. “There’s no need. When normal people taste [las peatonalizaciones], they like. In all the cities I have worked with, experts look for better cities and that means fewer cars, less pollution and, therefore, less environmental damage ”.

Valencia is immersed in an intense debate about the expansion of its commercial port, with defenders and detractors. And Copenhagen, the architect’s hometown, also has one in the middle of the city. “I do not know the case of Valencia, but the general trend is that ports change to places where they do not need so much space because ships spend less and less time and have direct access to large roads, so that the goods, instead of crossing the city go straight to the port. The area closest to the city has become a recreational space to go for a walk or take a boat ride ”, he concludes.

