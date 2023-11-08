The seizure that Jan des Bouvrie’s son and daughter placed on a villa belonging to the deceased interior designer has been lifted. This is what his son Jan des Bouvrie junior said on Wednesday. The designer left the villa to his wife Monique. Two children from a previous marriage, Nicole and Jean-Marc, had the property seized.
Show editors
Latest update:
09:04
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Jan #des #Bouvrie #property #sold #inheritance #case #continues