According to a media report, the data from moderator Jan Böhmermann was accessed by a police computer in Berlin. But according to the police in the capital there is no connection with “NSU 2.0”.

D.he Berlin police have contradicted a media report according to which the address data of the satirist Jan Böhmermann was allegedly accessed by a police computer in the capital in July 2020. The address was retrieved in July 2019, one year earlier, “for an official context,” said the police.

The officer who requested the data plausibly explained the reasons for this. He was not listed as a suspect in the proceedings of the Frankfurt am Main public prosecutor’s office on the “NSU 2.0” complex.

Previously the “Frankfurter Rundschau“Reports that the home address of the television presenter was accessed on July 25, 2020 by a police computer in Berlin. A few days later a threatening letter was sent from “NSU 2.0” in which the address was used. The newspaper cited Hesse’s Justice Minister Eva Kühne-Hörmann (CDU), who reported this incident to the parliamentary interior committee on Thursday.

So far it had become known that personal data of the Hessian left franchise boss Janine Wissler, the cabaret artist Idil Baydar, the lawyer Seda Basay-Yildiz and the journalist Hengameh Yaghoobifarah had been illegally requested by police computers in Frankfurt, Wiesbaden, Hamburg and Berlin.

Also affected by the threatening emails were Bundestag Vice President Claudia Roth (Greens), Left Chairwoman Katja Kipping, Green Party leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt, MPs Martina Renner (Left) and Karamba Diaby (SPD) or the State Secretary in the Berlin Senate Chancellery , Sawsan Chebli (SPD).

Right-wing extremist or sexist threatening letters

All four women then received right-wing extremist, racist and sexist threatening letters from “NSU 2.0” in which the data was used.

A total of around a hundred right-wing threats with the sender “NSU 2.0” based on the right-wing extremist terrorist cell, the National Socialist Underground (NSU), which is responsible for ten murders and two bomb attacks, have now been sent. They have been keeping investigators busy since 2018. A former Bavarian police officer who was exposed in July is said to have sent twelve letters.