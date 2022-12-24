Bakelants ends his career with seven professional victories. The last one was last summer, with a stage in the Tour de Wallonie. In 2013 he triumphed in a stage of the Tour de France.

“It was not an easy decision,” said Bakelants. ,,During the Tour I was told that I couldn’t stay with Intermarché, after my stage victory in the Tour of Wallonia at the end of July, the idea started to come up to stop. I took the plunge in consultation with my family. It feels good.”