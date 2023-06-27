with videoVVD member Jan Anthonie Bruijn remains the new chairman of the Senate. The path to re-election was slippery with revelations about his authoritarian behavior, but he received broad support from his peers to continue.



27 Jun. 2023

Bruijn has also been chairman of the Senate for the past four years. He applied again and had to compete against challenger Mei Li Vos of the PvdA-GroenLinks party. Bruijn received the support of forty-four senators (four more than last time) and Vos of twenty-six.

Bruijn was in the news negatively a few weeks ago, after it was leaked that officials had complained about his jerky behavior. In the corridors leading up to the vote, it was already heard that many senators thought the news was ‘rather inflated’. In the plenary hall, Bruijn quickly broached the subject of ‘social safety’ during his public application. Bruijn emphasized that he had never had a conflict with the registrar. He left two meters away during those words, not a muscle. After the internal conflicts were leaked, Bruijn not only promised improvement, but also ‘coaching’.

Vos tried to turn the fuss around Bruijn in her favor by pointing out that ‘a good atmosphere is important to her’. But her harsh and firm intervention in the face of “personal attacks” and “anti-democratic remarks” did not help her gain majority support.

Jan Anthonie Bruijn (VVD) during the first meeting of the newly elected Senate, earlier this month. © ANP



After her defeat in four years, Vos stated that she might try again for the presidency; “I wouldn’t rule that out.”

Immediately after his election, Bruijn spoke to the press and praised the culture in which you can address each other about social safety. “And we are going to make a regulation that also applies in the House of Representatives, a code of conduct for MPs.”

