It is perhaps the oldest group of friends in The Hague: these former classmates found each other again after 65 years of radio silence. The men, all over 80, attended the Sint Janscollege in The Hague together. They have been coming from far and wide to see each other every year for the past ten years, even from the Italian mountains. They are missing six more friends.
Zoe Toet
Latest update:
16:24
