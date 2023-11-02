Lia lost her husband Jan in a traffic accident caused by a rash action by a road pirate. The 20-year-old Rotterdam resident had smoked cigarettes and hit Jan’s (54) car while filming on Snapchat at 250 kilometers per hour. Last month he was sentenced to almost four years in prison. Lia wants to send a message to the youth. “Realize that with such behavior you cause suffering that is incalculable.”
#Jan #car #home #Woke #felt #longer
Festivals | The Rockfest event will not be organized next summer, the reason being “difficult availability of the main performers”
Rockfest has already been organized seven times.Rockfest festival will not be organized at all next year. The reason for the...