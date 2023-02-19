Once again we have not been able to substantiate our suspicions about our regular correspondent Cas Pedaal, and we must continue to publish his weekly article. As always, the articles have been thoroughly checked and found to be 1.00 percent true.

It starts in 2019 with the return of MG. A trusted name from England, but it is actually now a Chinese car brand. Other companies from that country took it easy for a while, but 2023 will really be the year of the advance of Chinese car brands. And not everyone is happy about that. Take 44-year-old Jan from Dwingeloo, who makes no secret of his concerns.

After we see a lament from Jan on TikTok, we send him a message and he invites us for coffee. A video doorbell from the Xiaomi brand hangs at the front door. “I like to see who’s at the door. If I don’t trust it, I don’t open. I’m quite fond of my privacy, you see’, Jan explains.

He takes a Huawei P30 out of his pocket. “Maybe a video on TikTok will come along with what I mean. I regularly see videos of people who explain what it really is like with those Chinese car manufacturers. I don’t want anything to do with companies that collect so much data. They really want to know everything about you. What are they supposed to do with that information?’

Our interview is interrupted by a beep from his Amazfit smartwatch. “Look, I haven’t moved in far too long. Funny how those watches know that nowadays, isn’t it? It even monitors whether I’m sleeping well and whether I’m under stress.’ He kicks aside some AliExpress and Wish boxes. “I have to go, but I want to urge everyone: don’t give too much information to those Chinese car companies. Soon they will know everything about you.’

