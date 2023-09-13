Jämsä | Two people were injured in the drive-out – the dog in the car was left waiting for a place to sleep

There is no information on the quality of the injuries sustained.

Two people were injured in a drive-by on Tampere Road in Jämsä late on Tuesday evening, according to a release from the Central Finland Rescue Service.

The driver of the van drove off the road at the intersection of Tampereentie and Valkeejärvensivu. In addition to the driver, there was one passenger and a dog in the car.

According to the fire marshal on duty, both people traveling in the car went to the emergency room, but the dog escaped unharmed.

“It is waiting there at the moment and will go to some temporary location, the fire marshal on duty said by phone.

The alarm came a little after eleven in the evening. Four units went to the scene.

The accident did not cause any danger or obstacle to other traffic.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.