Jämsä | The students were worried about their teacher: “Strong suspicion that he was intoxicated during the lesson”

Upper class students reported their concerns to the school staff. The assistant principal who was responsible at the school made a decision to suspend the teacher’s working day.

I’m stumped the city announced on Friday that the upper grade teacher of Jämsänkoski unified school may have been intoxicated while teaching on Friday, May 26.

The teacher’s working day was interrupted after the first lesson. The situation was discovered when the students were worried about the teacher’s health.

leading principal Juha Damskägg confirms that it was a suspected intoxication.

“Yes, there is a strong suspicion that the teacher was intoxicated during the lesson,” Damskägg confirms.

According to Damskägg, the students in the class had paid attention to the teacher’s unusual behavior, and after the lesson had informed the rest of the staff about their observations.

“The students were wondering if there was something wrong with the teacher’s health or if he was intoxicated,” says Damskägg.

At school on Friday, the assistant principal in charge had made the decision to suspend the teacher’s workday.

According to Damskägg, the case will be handled in accordance with general laws, regulations and the city’s substance abuse program, but has not yet taken a position on whether the teacher can return to his duties normally next Monday.

“The matter has not been resolved yet. The principal of the school will have a discussion with him on Monday morning. The city has clear instructions for handling such matters,” says Damskägg.

The assistant principal and the curator have discussed the matter with the students who have recently attended the class. The incident caused no danger to the students.