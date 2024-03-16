Jämsä | The old building is destroyed in a fire, there is no information about personal injuries yet

The building will be completely destroyed in the fire.

Oldan approximately 300-square-meter residential and commercial building is destroyed in a fire on Koskenpääntie in Jämsä.

The fire department was alerted to the fire 20 minutes past midnight on Sunday. When the rescue service arrived, the building was already burning heavily. From one, the rescue service announced that it is trying to protect the neighboring buildings.

The extinguishing work will continue for several more hours. There are a total of nine units. The rescue service announced at half past two in the morning that it still has no information about possible personal injuries.