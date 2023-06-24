Saturday, June 24, 2023
June 24, 2023
Jämsä | The large log house is burning in Jämsä

There were three people in the house who managed to get out.

About A 200-square-meter two-story log house is burning in Jämsä in Central Finland. The fire is in the full burn stage.

There have been three people in the house who have been able to leave the building.

Central Finland’s rescue service received an alarm mission before eight in the morning on Midsummer’s Day.

When rescuers arrived at the site, the house was fully engulfed in flames. According to the rescue service, the extinguishing work is in the initial stage.

The burning log house is located on Matokulmantie.

