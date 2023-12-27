Jämsä | Nine people and two dogs involved in a multi-car crash, traffic is moving again

Four cars were involved in the accident. There were a total of nine people and two dogs on board.

27.12. 18:26 | Updated 27.12. 20:16

In Jämsa A traffic accident involving several passenger cars happened in central Finland on Wednesday afternoon. Central Finland's rescue service announced the matter around 5 p.m.

The accident happened on the main road on the Tampere road between the Valkeejärvi and Evajärvi exits. Four cars were involved in the accident, with a total of nine people and two dogs on board.

Firefighter on duty Joonatan Partanen tells HS that the first aid checked those involved in the accident. No one was hurt.

On the road there was a traffic jam after the accident, and it was also closed for a while. Traffic was directed to travel along one lane for a while. There were several units of the rescue service.

According to the traffic management company Fintraffic, the traffic flowed normally again around 8 p.m.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.