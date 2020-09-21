Jammu: On Monday, Youth Congress workers protested against this bill in Jammu amidst the boasting on the farmers bill from the road to the Parliament. The protesting youth activists alleged that this bill of the Modi government has been brought to benefit big companies.

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress activists demonstrated against the Modi government in protest against the agricultural bill outside the Jammu Press Club. The protesting leaders allege that the Kisan Bill brought by the Modi government is not in favor of the farmers.

The Congress alleged that until the MSP is not fixed in this bill, the big companies will directly benefit from this bill. The Youth Congress alleged that about 60% of the farmers in the country are against this bill. He said that the Modi government has brought this black bill without consulting the farmers.

The Youth Congress said that now farmers of Jammu and Kashmir including Haryana-Punjab will also take to the streets in protest against this bill as most of the farmers in Jammu are also against this bill. The Youth Congress claimed that they will raise their voice against this bill from the road to the Parliament and in the coming days, the farmers will also take to the streets of Jammu against this bill.

