Jammu: The leaders of Shiv Sena’s Jammu and Kashmir unit staged a strong protest against the Guptar Alliance and the BJP, trying to mislead the public on Article 370 and Article 35A and mislead their political loaves under the guise of Jammu vs Kashmir.

Party state president Manish Sahni said that plans are being made to once again do Jammu vs Kashmir under the guise of the Guptar declaration. He said that not taking any legal action on the provocative statements of Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti regarding Section 370 and Article 35A proves that all this is happening under a well thought out strategy.

Sahni said that BJP is trying to divert public attention from issues like state status restoration, employment and development and Jammu vs Kashmir is being used as per the strategy. Sahni said that people are more entitled to employment and development than Article 370 and Article 35A. He said that even after a long wait of 14 months, BJP has completely failed to satisfy the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking a dig at the Union Home Minister, the Shiv Sena said that Amit Shah, in his familiar style, is constantly giving a “jumla” to restore state status to Jammu and Kashmir, but there is nothing clear about how long this wait will be. Sahni said that the release of Kashmiri leaders was also part of this thoughtful strategy. He said that the division of Jammu and Kashmir will not be tolerated at all. He said that the public is not going to come under the guise of these leaders and is looking for an opportunity to teach a lesson.

