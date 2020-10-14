Jammu: Kashmir Police on Wednesday brought two helpers of the terrorists ie OGW (Over Ground Workers) arrested from Jawahar Tunnel of Kashmir on 23 September. The police took these two helpers of the terrorists to the place from where both of them had taken up arms.

In fact, on 23 September, the Kashmir Police arrested Nisar Ahmed and Sameullah by a truck near Jawahar Tunnel. The police have got some weapons with them. During interrogation, both of them confessed that they had taken this weapon from Kuta area of ​​Hiranagar in Kathua district of Jammu.

During interrogation, both also confessed that these weapons were dropped through a drone in Pakistan. Kashmir Police had brought both these OGWs to Hiranagar sector to inspect the opportunity.

