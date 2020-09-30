Jammu: People celebrated in Jammu after the court’s decision on the Babri Masjid on Wednesday. In Jammu, people welcomed this decision of the court and hoped that now people of all religions will cooperate in the construction of Ram temple with brotherhood.

After 28 years, when the court ruled on the Babri Masjid case and acquitted all the 32 accused, its echo was also heard in Jammu. In Jammu, people celebrated in support of this decision of the court. People under the banner of Dogra Front welcomed the court’s decision with drums and claimed that this decision of the court has come late but the decision has come right.

People in Jammu said that this decision of the court is also a slap in the mouth of those who had arrested some Ram devotees in jail due to political opposition. In Jammu, people hoped that now after this decision of the court, people of all religions will contribute with brotherhood in the grand construction of Ram temple and soon the grand Ram temple will be constructed.

