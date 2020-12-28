Jammu: Jammu Kashmir police arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist from Jammu city and seized two grenades from him. The police claim that this terrorist was in the process of executing the incident of falling in Jammu city. Police said that it was constantly in contact with Pakistani handlers.

In a statement issued by Jammu IG Mukesh Singh, it has been said that on 27 December, Jammu Police imposed a block on Jammu Srinagar bypass and started an investigation of vehicles. Around 7:30 in the evening, a man was seen walking near the block under suspicious circumstances and as soon as the police called him he tried to escape from there, after which he was arrested.

During the search, police found a bag from him in which he was carrying two hand grenades. According to the police, the arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf’s son Ghulam Din, resident of Mahor, who currently lives in the area of ​​Jammu.

Police have claimed that the arrested person is a terrorist of terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba who was constantly in contact with Pakistani handlers and was assigned to carry out attacks in Jammu by his handlers in Pakistan.

