Rajouri police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested three terrorists on Saturday. Weapons have also been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. The three terrorists are from Shopian in Kashmir and Pulwama district. During interrogation, the accused told that he was in the attack in many areas of the state.According to the information, the police had received information that the terrorists are hiding in a house in Gurjan area of ​​Rajouri. Acting on the information, the police started operations in the area. The three terrorists were arrested during the operation. He has been identified as Rahil Bashir alias Ayan Bhai, Amir Jan alias Hamza and Hafeez Uranus alias Jubeir. All three are from Shopian and Pulwama district. Police recovered two AK-56 rifles, two pistols, four grenades and one lakh rupees cash from his possession.

Terrorists came to increase terrorism

During interrogation, the three told that they had come to attack in this area so that terrorism could be increased again in Rajouri district. Sources say that he had entered Rajouri district via Mughal road. Director General of Police will inform journalists about this matter in the afternoon. In this way, the police got a big success due to the arrest of three terrorists.