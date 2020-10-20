Highlights: Positive results from burying the slain terrorists away

The step will stop the creation of new batch of terrorists

‘New terrorists were formed after provocative speech in the funeral’

Srinagar

The terrorists killed in the encounter in solitude and away from their village have positive results. This decision was taken because of Kovid-19 but now security agencies are considering to continue it in the same way. They believe that this will prevent the production of new terrorists.

An Indian Army official said that when Pakistani terrorists are killed, there are some places to be buried, where they are buried. The body of the local terrorist was first given to his family members and he was buried in the village only after his birth. There were inflammatory speeches in the terrorists’ funeral and new terrorists were formed from here. One or two youths from every body used to walk on the path of terror. But now the terrorists are being buried in solitude far enough away. He said that there is no opposition to this. Many villagers supported it and said that earlier there was pressure on them to join the terrorist’s funeral.

A senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir police said that when the corona began to spread, they were told not to do an encounter during the killing because there was a fear of a mob in the funeral of the slain militants. Encounters stopped for a week. But during this time, the terrorists killed 3 civilians, also killed a head constable and kidnapped a constable. Another constable was tried to kidnap but was rescued.

According to the police officer, the Home Ministry was then sent a proposal that the encounter could continue and the body of the slain militants would not be given to the family, buried somewhere in the presence of four-five members of the family and the magistrate. In March last, the proposal was sent and it started to be implemented from 15 April. He said that since then there have been more than 130 such cases where the terrorists were buried far away from the village. He said that it has shown positive effects. The incidents of stone pelting have reduced and the terrorists and the supporters of the terrorists do not get a chance to provoke the youth. It would be better if it could continue even further.