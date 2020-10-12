A religious school has emerged in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir with 13 students associated with different terrorist organizations. Chief among them is Sajjad Bhat who was involved in attacking CRPF convoy in Pulwama in February 2019. Police has now imposed PSA (Public Safety Act) on three teachers of this school. Apart from this, five to six teachers have been kept under investigation. Legal action will be taken against them if required. Confirming the imposition of PSA on three teachers, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the police is engaged in the investigation.According to the information, the religious school of Shopian is associated with Siraj Uloom Imam Sahib Jamaat e Islami. The police had been keeping an eye on him for many days because the terrorist involved in the Pulwama attack had studied from this school. During the investigation, the police came to know that 13 children who have got education from this school are associated with terrorism, who are currently working in different terrorist organizations. Many of them have also been killed.

Police’s eye on other teachers too

The police, at their level, amassed many evidences during the investigation. On Monday, three teachers of this school, Abdul Ahmed Butt, Rauf Butt and Mohammad Yusuf Wani, were booked under PSA. Police sources say that the police has kept the rest of the school teachers under investigation. He has been asked to appear in the police station and record his statement. IG Kashmir says that the police had been eyeing this school for a long time. Now three teachers have been booked under legal action by the police.