The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday declared the landmark Illumination Act unconstitutional, delivering a historic verdict. The court directed that the investigation of the Rs 25,000 crore land allocation plan be transferred to the CBI. A division bench of Chief Justice Geeta Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal granted permission on the plea seeking a probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to the CBI to investigate the land allocation scam of Rs 25,000 under the Roshni Act.It was enacted by the State Legislature in November 2001 and implemented in March 2002. It was envisaged to raise funds for hydropower generation in the state, with a plan to collect Rs 25,000 crore by transferring the state’s land to private ownership. A CAG report estimated that against the target of Rs 25,000 crore, only Rs 76 crore was received from transfer of land in private ownership. Many influential leaders, police officers, administrative officers and land mafia have been involved in this case. Politicians, businessmen and bureaucrats have faced severe criticism for transferring state land under their ownership and setting arbitrary fixed rates.

CBI will report in eight weeks

In this case, the state had to be deprived of land worth several thousand crores of rupees and this also hit the target of the Act. In its judgment, the High Court declared the law unconstitutional and all the allotments made under the Act have been declared illegal. It ordered that the investigation into the land scam be transferred to the CBI, which would file a status report within eight weeks. The court also said that the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir will ensure uninterrupted investigation, which will also be against those officers, during whose tenure this encroachment occurred. The court said that all the Deputy Commissioners and Divisional Commissioners would be taken for contempt of court if they do not cooperate in the investigation.