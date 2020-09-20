In the Kashmir Valley, terrorists hiding in high altitude areas or taking shelter in local homes have become a thing of the past. They now build underground bunkers in dense gardens and even dug bunkers in seasonal rivers to avoid military and security forces. This trend has been seen in Pulwama and Shopian recently. These are more in Shopian as there are dense apple orchards and forests there.The Army’s Counter Insurgent Unit 44 Rashtriya Rifles has killed, captured or surrendered maximum terrorists. Colonel AK Singh, who is commanding this unit, and his team can often be seen interacting with local people to solve their problems. This conversation ranges from giving career suggestions to listening to their education related issues. They are also far ahead in curbing terrorists. So far they have killed 47 terrorists and detained or surrendered seven.

‘Terrorists can be hidden in bunker for many days’

The situation was not easy for Colonel AK Singh, who supervised two areas of Shopian and three areas of Pulwama district, and his team after meeting underground bunkers as the terrorists could remain hidden for several days without the security forces in sight. Both these areas are seen as strongholds of terrorists. A bunker in the midst of Rambi Ara, an area known to be affected by water level fluctuations and sudden floods, was no surprise to the security forces and led Colonel Singh and his team to rethink their plans. Forced.



‘Surprised at the release of terrorists from the middle of the river’

Colonel Singh said, ‘The terrorists were hiding inside an iron bunker in the middle of Rambi Ara. The vigilant jawans saw the lid of an oil drum open which the terrorists used as a way to get into the bunker. “The officer said,” This was suspicious and thereafter began to be monitored quietly. We were very surprised to see that terrorists are coming out from the middle of the river, which is usually filled with water only during the rainy season. Five militants belonging to banned militant groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were attacked and killed earlier this year. However, what was more worrying for the army than killing these terrorists was that the terrorists were able to build and live in underground bunkers.

The terrorists were living in a 12×10 bunker

Surveys were ordered through technical intelligence surveillance and human resources in the surrounding areas, especially Shopian, with encouraging results. Information about cellars and underground bunkers began to be found inside traditional Kashmiri homes. In June this year, security forces unearthed another underground bunker located in a high altitude area covered with thick apple trees in Bandoh. The terrorists were living in a 12-foot-long and 10-foot-wide underground bunker. This bunker was revealed when security forces visited the ground covered with plastic and the soil was freshly carved.

‘Trust given for all possible help’

Colonel Singh said that five militants were killed in the vicinity of the underground bunker. Since taking command of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles, Colonel Singh went to the homes of many citizens whose relatives had gone on the path of terrorism. The officer advised them to ensure that these youths return and also assured them of all possible help.