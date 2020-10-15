In Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists attacked a former terrorist with bullets in Pulwama on Thursday evening. The critically injured former terrorist has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. A search operation has been started to surround the entire area to find out the terrorists who attacked.According to the information, Tanveer Ahmed is a resident of Sophie Mohalla Kakapora. He was walking outside his house in the evening. The terrorists sitting ambush near the bank opened fire on him. The terrorists fled from the scene after the attack. People came out after hearing the sound of firing. Tanveer, who was lying on the road, was picked up and taken to the hospital for treatment. On getting the information, the police along with the army surrounded the entire area.

Tanveer is now a government servant

Police officials said Tanvir, who was injured in the attack, was a former terrorist. These days he is a government employee. Operation is going on in the entire area. It was told that he continued to work with the Lashkar terrorist organization for a long time. He then surrendered and came to common life. He then got a job in the horticulture department and had been working since then.