In Badgam, police and army have arrested three helpers working for the terrorists. The team has also recovered weapons from their possession. The police have registered a case against him.According to the information, the police got information that the helpers of the terrorists were going in a vehicle. He is carrying goods with the terrorists. Acting on this information, the police took the army along and blocked it. Police stopped the vehicle while checking the vehicles at the block. When they were searched, two grenades, pistols, 40 rounds and Lashkar posters were also recovered from the police. After this, all four were taken to the police station.

The militants’ helpers have been identified as Arshad Mushtaq, Tahir Jahagir, Nisar Bashir and Adil Bashir. A case has been registered against him. During strict questioning, he told the police that he was carrying goods for the terrorists. They had received a message from the terrorists, after which they were going to the terrorists with supplies. Police officials said that they have been arrested during checking at the block in Chandura area. Now after inquiries, the remaining members of this network will be known.