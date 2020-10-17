In Jammu and Kashmir, security forces are breaking the back of terrorism. This year, security forces are getting great success in operations against terrorists. This month, security forces have killed 13 militants in joint operations in the first 17 days of October, including four Pakistani terrorists who were active in Kashmir for a long time. These include top commander Saifullah, who has executed many incidents.According to the information, 183 terrorists have been killed so far this year in the operations of terrorists in Kashmir. Talking about October, 13 terrorists were killed. The Hizbul terrorist was killed on Saturday. A terrorist was caught alive in the encounter a day earlier. On the same day, six helpers were arrested by busting the network of Lashkar. On October 15, terrorists shot the former terrorist outside the house. On October 14, two terrorists were killed in Shopia. On 13 October, four terrorists were arrested with helpful weapons.

On 12 October, two militants, including the Lashkar commander, were killed in Srinagar. On October 9, the militants shot a 14-year-old child. On October 7, three terrorists were killed in Shopia. On 6 October, terrorists attacked the BJP leader’s house in which a policeman was martyred. A terrorist was also killed. On October 5, three CRPF personnel were killed in Pampore.

IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar says that the operation in Kashmir is going on continuously. 13 terrorists have been killed this month. We also have more information about terrorists. Accordingly, the combined teams are working.