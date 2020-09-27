The Gondola service has been started in Gulmarg on Tourism Day by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department. But now only on Saturday and Sunday, tourists will get the benefit of this facility. In which tourists will have to follow SOP. The entire beauty of Gulmarg can be seen from this gondola. The whole area can be seen from Gondola. The beauty of Kashmir can be seen from here.According to the information, the famous Gulmarg gondola service was closed due to Corona. It was closed for about six months. Now it has been reintroduced on Tourism Day. For this, complete arrangements have been made by the department, in which SOP will be fully followed. Tourists will be fully sanitized before seating. After this, the same will happen on the next tourists. No one can sit in a gondola without wearing a mask. Apart from this, tourists will have to get full registration. In this way he can roam in Gulmarg. Many places have already been opened for the convenience of tourists.

Dal Lake has also been opened. Apart from this, many big parks of Kashmir have also been opened for tourists so that tourists can see the plaintiffs of Kashmir. On Saturday, the first snowfall occurred in Kashmir, which is visited by tourists from abroad. In such a situation, following the SOP by the Kashmir Tourism Department, gradually all the tourist places are being opened so that tourists in Kashmir can get back again. For the last six months, due to corona, the number of tourists in Kashmir is not coming. In such a situation, the traders of Kashmir are also suffering. In view of this, merchants had a meeting with officials of the tourist department recently. After this, the work of opening tourist sites was started gradually.