Highlights: Encounter between security forces and militants in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir

Search operation of Police-Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF team continues

Siege on information of presence of terrorists in Chingam area

Kulgam

An encounter between security forces and militants took place in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. After the late night encounter, the state police, a Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF personnel have started a search operation in search of the terrorists.

While giving information, Kashmir Zone police said that this encounter took place in Chingam area of ​​Kulgam. Firing started on the team which arrived in presence of 2 to 3 terrorists in the area. After this, retaliation was taken by the security forces.

Till the information is received, the entire area has been evacuated. The search operation has been started by closing in and out.