Jammu: In Jammu’s Kathua district, the police have busted a gang betting on the IPL. Police have currently arrested three people in this case and have not ruled out any more arrests.

According to Kathua’s SSP Shailendra Kumar Mishra, the Kathua police were constantly getting information that some people in the district were running the IPL racket. According to him, this racket was tricking the youth and used to trap them by luring them to double their money within few hours.

According to the SSP, all this fraud was going on in the name of IPL batting. According to Shailendra Mishra, the Kathua Police set up a special team to execute these complaints. According to the police, during the investigation of this case, they came to know how to do the complete work of this racket when Kulwinder Singh, one of the accused in this racket was arrested. The police recovered a register from him, inside which the book of all this fraud was written.

According to the police, these gangs used to get the youth to bat on ball to ball, match to match over to over and even toss. During the interrogation, the police came to know the names of more bookies, after which two more bookies have been arrested.

According to the police, as soon as the rest of the bookies came to know about these arrests, they escaped from the area. So far 3 people have been arrested in this case while three others are named.

Police has also expected some big names in this case. According to the police, in order to carry out this fraud, the accused had removed simcards in fake name, which used to be on only one match and after that these simcards were not used again. The police claim that this whole racket was running not on computers and laptops but on a register.

