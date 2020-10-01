Jammu: The country is angry at the rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. In Jammu, Congress workers targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the pretext of this incident.

Demand for justice for the daughter of Hathras of Uttar Pradesh is now rising in the whole country. Congress workers protested in Jammu on Thursday to demand justice for Hathras’s daughter and punish the accused in the case.

On the pretext of this incident, the Congress workers targeted the state’s head Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Congress activists say that what happened to the daughter is an incident of rape and murder. On the pretext of this incident, the Congress also attacked Smriti Irani and Maneka Gandhi. Congress has demanded that all the culprits involved in this incident should be punished.

