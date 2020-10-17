new Delhi: Political parties of Jammu and Kashmir are coming together for the restoration of Article 370. On this issue, the political parties of the state held a meeting on Thursday and formed an alliance to restore the special status of the erstwhile state. Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said that this special status is not going to be returned.

Ram Madhav tweeted, “Guptakar 2 is just a mask. Every Kashmiri knows that special status is not going to get back and these secretaries are just cheating them. But a good benefit for the Modi government is that 2019 Has changed 1953. Real politics is welcome. “

On Thursday, a meeting was held at the residence of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and it was also attended by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, People’s Conference President Sajjad Lone, People’s Movement leader Javed Mir and CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami.

After a meeting that lasted nearly two hours, Abdullah said that the leaders decided to form an alliance, which has been named ‘People’s Alliance for Group Declaration’. The president of the National Conference said that the coalition would make efforts to restore constitutional status regarding Jammu and Kashmir, as it was before August 5 last year.

He said, “We will fight for the restoration of what was taken away from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Our constitutional fight is … We will (in relation to Jammu and Kashmir) strive for the restoration of the Constitution, as it was before August 5, 2019. ” Will also hold talks with related parties.

Significantly, on August 5 last year, the central government abolished the special status given to the state under Article 370 and divided the state into two union territories Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

