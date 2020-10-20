Srinagar: In the encounter in Shopian’s Malhora area in Jammu and Kashmir today, the security forces have killed two terrorists. AK 47 rifle and pistol have also been recovered from these terrorists. The Indian Army has said that the operation is over at the moment.

Terrorists firing during search operation

Explain that a search operation started on the basis of secret information about the presence of terrorists in the area. As soon as the security forces reached the place where the terrorists were hiding, heavy firing started. After this, an encounter between the security forces and the terrorists started.

It is being told that during the search operation, the terrorists were trying to escape from the attack. But the soldiers surrounded them.

Police officer killed by terrorists

At the same time, a police inspector was shot dead by terrorists in Chandpora Bijbehra area of ​​Anantnag district of South Kashmir. The police said that the name of the martyred inspector is Mohammad Asraf Bhat. He was a resident of Chandpora Kanelvan. He was shot near the house.

According to the police, the officer injured by the bullet was taken to a nearby hospital, where he breathed his last. The police has registered the case of this incident. IGP Vijay Kumar and other military officers placed a wreath on the mortal remains of the martyr officer in the DPL of Anantnag.

