On the night of 30-31 December 2017, three terrorists carried out a terrorist attack on CRPF Group Center in Lethpura

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached the house of Jaish-e-Mohammed militant Irshad Ahmed Reshi in a suicide attack in the CRPF Group Center at Lethpora in Lethpura, Jammu and Kashmir. Is ordered to do.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against four people in August last year in connection with the suicide attack of three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists at the CRPF Group Center in Lethpura in 2017. Five soldiers were killed in this attack. According to the information, a chargesheet was filed in NIA special court in Jammu against Fayaz Ahmed Magre and Nisar Ahmed Tantray of Avantipura and Syed Hilal Andrabi and Irshad Ahmed Reshi of Pulwama.

CRPF Group Center was first performed Reiki

The three terrorists were identified by the NIA. Two were Pulwama residents Fardeen Ahmed Khande and Manzoor Ahmed Baba and the third was Abdul Shakur, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Noor Mohammad Tantray along with other accused had Reiki at CRPF Group Center in Lethpura in the second week of December 2017. However, Tantre was killed in an encounter with the security forces before the attack.

The attack took place on 31 December 2017

According to the information, on the night of 30–31 December 2017, three terrorists attacked the group center of CRPF in Lethpura. Five army soldiers were martyred in this attack. While a terrorist who was attacked was killed in the encounter. The investigation of this entire case was submitted to the NIA.