Srinagar: On Friday, terrorists opened fire on a team of security forces in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir. A police officer said that the security forces also opened fire on the terrorists in retaliation and first the terrorists fired on the security forces from a garden in Hardepora of Chandura area. Surrounding the area, terrorists are being searched.

SSB jawan absconding from Budgam in Kashmir arrested in Rajouri

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan, who had escaped from his camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district with an AK-47 magazine, was arrested in Rajouri district on Friday. Altaf Hussain, a soldier of the 14th SSB Battalion, escaped from the camp in Naugam area on Tuesday (October 13).

Police said, “A complaint was lodged at the Chadura police station by the Commandant of SSB 14th Battalion stating that the jawan had escaped with his AK-47 service rifle magazine. Farrar Fauji was arrested in Manjakote area of ​​Rajouri district Was done, where he is originally from. An FIR has been lodged at the Manjokote police station and investigation has been started. “

