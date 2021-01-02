Militants attacked security forces with grenades at Tral bus stand in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir today. Seven civilians suffered minor injuries in the grenade attack. Jammu and Kashmir Police said, the health status of all the injured is stable.

“Terrorists hurled grenades at security personnel at Tral bus stand in Pulwama district of South Kashmir,” a police official said. The grenade did not hit the target and exploded in the market. At least six ordinary citizens were injured due to this. The injured were taken to the hospital. The area has been cordoned off and efforts are being made to nab the attackers.

A day earlier in Pulwama district, security forces arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba assistant and recovered explosives and other things from him. He was identified as Akif Ahmed Teli. He is a resident of Cherso of Avantipura.

Pakistan opened fire on LoC on the first day of the new year

Even on the new year, Pakistan is not getting back from its antics. There are reports of continuous firing on the LoC from across the border. The Pakistani army opened fire on the forward posts on the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. In this incident, a soldier of the Indian Army was martyred. The incident of firing and shelling came from the other side of the LoC in Nowshera area of ​​the district at around 3:30 pm and around 5:30 pm.

Officials said, 203 militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year and 166 of them were locals and 37 were of Pakistani or foreign origin. There were 96 terrorism-related incidents in 2020. 43 civilians were also killed in these incidents while 92 others were injured. The number of casualties has decreased compared to 2019, where 47 civilians died and 185 others were injured last year.

