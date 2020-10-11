Highlights: On the radar of a school investigation agencies based in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir

Many infamous terrorists from this school, 13 have been detected so far

The school mainly has children from Kulgam, Pulwama and Anantnag districts.

Many students were found involved in stone pelting, disturbing law and order on security forces

Shopian

The school has come under the scanner of investigative agencies after 13 students of a religious school in Shopian district in South Kashmir were found to be involved in terrorist groups. Sajjad Bhat had studied from the same institute, who was an accused in a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in February 2019. According to officials, the students studying in this school are mainly from Kulgam, Pulwama and Anantnag districts of South Kashmir.

Intelligence agencies consider these areas sensitive to terrorism and the center of recruitment of local people in many terrorist groups. Officials said that children from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana have also been studying in this school, but their number has almost doubled since the abolition of Article 370 last year.

According to an official, most of the students and teachers of the school come from the terror-hit Shopian and Pulwama districts, so the ideology of terrorism could flourish there and it is likely to affect the children coming from elsewhere. He said that it also seems that the outside environment, local population, activities related to terrorism and the killing of terrorists in regular encounters also reinforce the ideology of terrorism.

On February 14 last year, 40 soldiers were killed in a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama. During the investigation of the case, intelligence agencies came to know that Bhat, the owner of the vehicle used in the attack, had studied school from the same religious educational institution in Shopian district. In the list of students involved in its terrorism, the latest name Zubair Nengaru was associated. Nengru, the so-called commander of the banned al-Badr terrorist organization, was killed in August this year and was also a student of this place.



Nearly 13 terrorists and hundreds of overground workers were given by this school

According to an internal report, there are at least 13 listed terrorists and hundreds of over-ground workers (OGWs) who are either students of this institution or have studied in it before. Recently, a young man from Baramulla was missing, who was coming home from school after the end of the holidays. It is later revealed that he has become part of the terrorist group. The report says, “Most of these 13 terrorists are residents of Shopian and Pulwama.”



After all, how do ordinary students become terrorists?

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Nazim Nazir Dar and Aijaz Ahmad Paul are also named in this list. Paul died in an encounter on August 4 in Shopian. Officials believe that such institutions are recruiting centers in terrorist organizations such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al-Badr and Lashkar-e-Taiba where the slain terrorists are described as heroes. An official said, “These factors leave a deep impression in the minds of students and they are drawn to terrorism by being influenced by society and friends.” In many cases, it is learned that the education of such religious institutions is inciting students to join terrorist groups. ‘



Apart from terror, school students found involved in this

The report said that many students have also been involved in stone pelting, agitation and disturbing the law and order situation on the security forces. It said, “These students can spread the message of hatred and separatism ideology against the government while glorifying the acts of terrorists.”