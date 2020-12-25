Srinagar: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Police said one of the slain terrorists has been identified as Abrar alias Lungu, who was a Pakistani citizen, according to reliable sources. The second terrorist has been identified as Amir Siraj, a resident of Sopore.

A siege operation was carried out in Kariri area of ​​Baramulla district

A police spokesman said that after receiving information about the presence of terrorists, search and siege operations were carried out at Vanigam Paine in Kariri area of ​​Baramulla district yesterday morning. During this time, terrorists opened fire on the security forces, on which two terrorists were killed in retaliation.

Visuals from Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area in Baramulla where an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists this morning.

Both terrorists were involved in many cases related to terror

The spokesman said that the terrorists were given the opportunity to surrender, but they started indiscriminate firing on the team of security forces. Two terrorists were killed in the subsequent encounter. According to police records, these terrorists were involved in many cases related to terror, including the attack on security forces and torturing people. Weapons and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site.

