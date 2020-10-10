Highlights: 2 terrorists killed during encounter in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists were also killed in an encounter in Dadura area of ​​Pulwama

Security forces were informed about the presence of terrorists

Kulgam was involved in the killing of terror police officer and sarpanch

Srinagar

In Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday has proved to be a time for terrorists. Four militants were killed on Saturday in two separate incidents of encounter with security forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of the state. A police official said that the security forces had received intelligence about the presence of militants in Chingam area of ​​Kulgam district in South Kashmir, following which the area was cordoned off and search operation was launched late Friday.

He said that during the search operation, the militants opened fire on the security forces, after which the encounter between the two sides started. The officer said two militants died in the encounter. He said that the slain terrorists have been identified as Tariq Ahmed Mir, a resident of Junglepura Divasar Kulgam and Sameer Bhai alias Usman, a Pakistani national. Usman, a resident of Punjab, Pakistan, is an ‘A’ category terrorist. According to the official, the two terrorists were associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed.



Police officers involved in killing of Khurshid Ahmed and Sarpanch

“According to police records, both the slain terrorists were part of the organizations responsible for carrying out the terror attacks,” the official said. He was involved in many terrorist incidents and killing civilians. These include the murder of police officer Khurshid Ahmed in Furah Mirbazar and the attack on Sarpanch Arif Ahmed in Akhran Mirbazar. Ahmed was seriously injured in the attack.



Two terrorists killed in encounter in Dadura of Pulwama

An Army official said an M4 rifle and a pistol have been seized from the site of the encounter. Police said two militants were killed in another operation in Dadura area of ​​Pulwama district in south Kashmir. Police said that the security forces started a siege and search operation in the area after receiving information about the presence of the terrorists. After which the encounter started. He said two AK rifles have been recovered from the encounter site.