Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has deployed hi-tech command vehicles. With modern facilities, this vehicle has many features that can be deployed in any natural disaster or encounter with terrorists. It has many features including a 360 degree camera and advanced medical kit.

Police sources counted its features by saying that it has 10 CCTVs, PTZs and 360 degree view cameras. There is a public address system to address the public as well as a medical kit for any medical emergency.

Its power supply can work for a week

If it is to be deployed for a long time, it can also be converted into a fully air-conditioned tent house. By doing this, the officers can stay in it for longer time. It has a three level power supply system, due to which its power supply can work for a week. Apart from this, it can also be connected to the external AC power supply. This command vehicle also has other essential features like trolley house, toilet, washroom, powerhouse and storage.

On September 14, DGP Dilbag Singh in Jammu and Kashmir handed it over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. This special command vehicle has been built at Range Police Headquarters Udhampur-Reasi under the supervision of DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Sujit Kumar.