Highlights: On the first day of the year, Pakistan rained shells on Indian posts

Indian Subedar martyr in firing, strong response given from this side

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire 5100 times in the last year

Govind Chauhan, Jammu

On the first day of the year from Pakistan, firing has been done by targeting LOC posts in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. In this firing, a Subedar of the Indian Army was martyred. Firing from this side was also responded to. Security has been tightened in the entire area. The army spokesman said that Subedar Ravindra Bahadur and Gambhir were young men. The country will always be indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice.

According to the information, firing started on Friday evening from the neighboring country. First, light weapons were fired, then larger weapons were used. In his grip, Naib Subedar Ravindra was seriously injured. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he died during treatment. Pakistan was given a strong response to the firing in this area. Firing continued on both sides for a long time. After that, firing stopped from Pak’s side.

Ceasefire violations 5100 times in 2020

According to official sources, ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir were conducted 5,100 times in 2020. These are the highest number of ceasefire violations in the last 18 years. According to the data, 36 people including 24 security personnel were killed and over 130 injured in these incidents of ceasefire violations.