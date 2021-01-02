In Jammu and Kashmir’s Avantipora on Saturday, militants launched a grenade attack targeting security forces. The target was missed due to which the grenade exploded on the road itself and injured eight civilians. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. After the attack, a search operation was conducted covering the entire area. But the terrorists have not yet had a clue.According to the information, a team of CRPF personnel was patrolling near the Tral Bus Stand area. Then the terrorists launched a grenade attack targeting the team but the target of the terrorists missed. The grenade exploded on the road itself. After the attack, there was an atmosphere of chaos. Police officials said that the injured are undergoing treatment. At present, his condition is stated to be out of danger.

4th terrorist attack in 3 days

This is the fourth attack by terrorists in the last three days. These include three grenade attacks and one goldsmith incident. On Thursday, a grenade attack was targeted in CRPF team in Sangam area. One soldier was injured in this attack. He is undergoing treatment. Thereafter, SSB personnel were attacked in Chhanpora area of ​​Srinagar on Friday, but there was no damage. Meanwhile, on behalf of the terrorists, he was shot dead by entering inside a goldsmith shop in Srinagar. In view of these attacks, security has been tightened again in all districts of Kashmir.