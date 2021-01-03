Highlights: Due to heavy snowfall, Kashmir valley has been cut off from the entire country.

Highway closed due to snowfall, vehicles stranded in different places

Due to rain in many areas of Ramban, debris of mountains came on the highway

Govind Chauhan, Jammu

Fresh snowfall has occurred in many areas due to the ongoing rains in Jammu and Kashmir for two days. Jawahar Tunnel area has received heavy snowfall. After this, the movement of vehicles on both sides of the highway has been stopped. Due to rain in many areas of Ramban district, the debris of the mountains has come on the highway. After this, people have been asked by the traffic department not to come on the highway. Vehicles have been stopped from both sides.

According to the information, the weather was bad in the state on Saturday. The rain that started from the night continued throughout the day on Sunday. This was followed by fresh snowfall in the hilly areas of Kashmir and Jammu division. In many areas the ice sheet became thicker than before. Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar and Bhadarwah have also received rains. Gulmarg in Kashmir has the most snow. Meteorological Department officials say the weather will be bad for the entire week of January with more snowfall in the hilly areas. It will continue to rain in the plains.

Teams are stationed at different places

The vehicles were allowed to go on the highway earlier in the morning, but after the rains intensified, debris of the mountains came on the road in many areas of Ramban. After this, the vehicles were stopped by the traffic department. Vehicles that were stuck on the highway were stopped at safer places. Teams have been deployed at different places to ensure that no one is harmed. So that if a vehicle gets stuck somewhere, the vehicles can be removed immediately with the help of machines. A special control room has been set up in Kashmir in view of the rainy conditions.